Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Elective surgeries and gynaecology services have been notably affected, impacting the well-being of patients seeking medical care at the PGI.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that by tomorrow, elective services were expected to be restored to normalcy. However, it will take several weeks for the gynaecology ward to return to full operational capacity.

Meanwhile, gynaecology patients are being referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The fire incident has severely damaged the C Block, which was a vital hub for various medical services. It housed essential units such as the dialysis unit, adult kidney unit, renal transplant unit, medical wards for both genders, gynaecology, maternity, neonatal intensive care, bone marrow transplant, and around-the-clock operation theatres. Their patients were shifted to Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) and other wards.

