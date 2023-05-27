 Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July : The Tribune India

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Likely to achieve fiscal target of 6,200 by June

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Non-electric two-wheelers may be hitting the end of the road in the city with registration of these vehicles likely to be stopped from July this year, as the UT Transport Department is on course to achieving the annual target fixed in its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy by June-end.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 26

Non-electric two-wheelers may be hitting the end of the road in the city with registration of these vehicles likely to be stopped from July this year, as the UT Transport Department is on course to achieving the annual target fixed in its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy by June-end.

According to the EV policy, the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine (ICE) may be stopped after June. Even if someone buys a two-wheeler, it will not be registered, since under the policy, the target for 2023-24 fiscal is likely to be achieved by the end of June. After this, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in the city. Under the policy, there is no provision for further registration of ICE two-wheeler vehicles from the next fiscal.

According to the target for the 2023-24 fiscal, nearly 6,200 petrol two-wheelers can be registered in the city. After this, their registration will be stopped and only electric two-wheelers will be registered.

In one-and-a-half months of this financial year, as many as 3,700 two-wheelers have already been registered. In such a situation, only around 2,500 non-electric two-wheelers can be registered now.

This has created anxiety among two-wheeler dealers in the city. They have been urging the administration to allow registration of non-electric two-wheelers even after the target for this fiscal is achieved. A dealer says people are still not fully convinced about EVs. Of the 21,000 two-wheelers sold last year, nearly 19,500 were non-electric two-wheelers and only 1,500 electric, he says.

Instead of stopping registration, people should be encouraged by giving incentives. The sudden closure of registration of petrol two-wheelers will harm dealers and burden people. Some other dealers say not many electric motorcycles are currently being manufactured. Any move to stop registration will hit their businesses.

The EV Policy has been formulated by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) and notified in September last year. The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has informed the administration that as per the policy targets, they will be able to accommodate only 6,200 petrol two-wheelers and a major part of which has already been achieved.

In a bid to gradually phase out two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on ICE, the administration planned to register a minimum of 35% electric two-wheelers (e-2W) and electric three-wheelers (e-3W) in 2022-23, 70% in 2023-24 and 100% from 2024-25. In 2023-24, the registration of vehicles running on fossil fuel will be stopped after the number of registered vehicles reaches 30% and it will be calculated on the basis of the total number of vehicles registered during the previous year.

Registration of petrol two-wheelers was closed for 50 days in the last financial year. According to the policy, the target of registering petrol two-wheelers for 2022-23 was 65%. The target was met by February 10, after which the administration issued an order banning the registration of petrol two-wheelers in the city till April 1. After this, the dealers went to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but they did not get relief.

3,700 registrations completed already

  • As per EV Policy, 6,200 petrol two-wheelers can be registered in UT in 2023-24 fiscal; 3,700 have already been registered so far
  • Remaining 2,500 two-wheelers are likely to be registered by June-end; only electric two-wheelers will be registered thereafter
  • Under policy, there is no provision for further registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine from next fiscal
  • Registration of petrol two-wheelers was closed for 50 days last fiscal after target of registering these for 2022-23 was achieved

18 dealers in city

There are as many as 18 two-wheeler dealers in UT and dozens of sub-dealers. These include two dealers each of Royal Enfield, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Hero and a dealer each of Yamaha, Suzuki, Jawa, Triumph, Kawasaki, Indian, BMW. Around 6,000 families are directly associated with these showrooms and related works.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

8
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

9
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

10
Nation

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘No rights violated’: SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

PSEB Class X Exams: Kharar girl Rajandeep Kaur is district topper, gets 97.38%

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30