Electric vehicles: 76 charging stations in Chandigarh, none working

UT Admn yet to fix rates | Tendering process on to pick firm

Electric vehicles: 76 charging stations in Chandigarh, none working

A charging hub lying unused at the Sector 31 parking. Photo: Manoj Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 9

The UT Administration has installed 76 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city, but none of these has been made operational so far.

The Centre had sanctioned 48 charging stations for Chandigarh under Phase I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme.

As many as 28 fast-charging stations out of 37 sanctioned under FAME-II scheme have also been installed and energised, but are yet to be made operational and the remaining stations would be installed soon.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of the EV policy and installation of charging stations in the city, has so far commissioned 76 charging stations in various parking areas, including Sukhna Lake, Sector 42 lake, Sectors 9, 17 and 31, etc. in the city.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Executive Officer, CREST, said all charging stations were ready but had not been made operational as the rates for charging EVs were yet to be decided.

He said tenders were invited to run the charging stations and rates would be decided on the basis of bids received for operating the stations. Four firms submitted their bids, out of which one was rejected when technical bids were opened, he said, adding the firm would be finalised after opening of the financial bids. The rates for charging of electric vehicles would be decided on the basis of the lowest bid, he said.

The selected firm would operate the existing charging stations and install points approved by the government.

In a bid to push the launch of the EV policy, the administration is in the process of installing at least 44 more EV charging stations at different locations in the city under the Chandigarh developer mode. As many as 328 electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously across the city. It will have slow, moderate and fast chargers.

Battery-swapping stations will also be set up along with the charging stations at 26 locations at first.

To promote use of EVs, public charging stations will be set up in every sector. In the first two years of the EV policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.

Within six months of implementation of the policy, it will be mandatory for all fuel stations to set up EV charging stations. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings.

To a question raised in the Lok Sabha recently, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said oil marketing companies as on July1 had established 14 electric vehicle charging stations at their retail outlets in Chandigarh. Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers could be charged at these charging stations.

Dalai said private firms or government departments had also installed charging stations at respective facilities for own vehicles. The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) had set up the facility for its electric buses at its depot.

Around 80% of the battery can be charged within 30 minutes at a fast-charging station, while it will take nearly four to five hours to fully charge the battery at a normal charging station.

Why the delay

  • Rates for charging EVs are yet to be decided. Bids have been received for running charging stations
  • Of four firms, one has been rejected at technical bid stage; rates will be finalised after the opening of financial bids

Proposed EV policy

  • Public charging stations to be set up in every sector; 100 to be set up in first two years
  • Within six months of implementation, all fuel stations must set up EV charging stations
  • Building bylaws to be amended to facilitate setting up of stations in houses and buildings

Agency for implementation

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST)

Existing locations in city

  • Parking areas of Sukhna, Sec 42 lake, Sec 31, 17, 9, etc.
  • 14 charging stations at retail outlets of oil companies

#electric vehicle

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

2
J & K

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

3
Chandigarh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur enjoys colourful Teej fair at Mohali, video inside

4
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

5
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

6
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

New Omicron sub-variant detected in majority of samples analysed: LNJP study

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom