Electrifying aura at Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 9

Unlike the IPL match here, the situation was quite manageable during the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad outing at Maharaja Yadavindra International Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mullanpur. The stadium that hosted its first ever evening match of the showpiece event, witnessed a low turnout in comparison to the last game.

Brisk business for liquor vend Mohali: A liquor vend at a stone's throw from the stadium did a brisk business today as customers swarmed at the shop to buy their favourite drink. During the first IPL match, the vend was closed. TNS

This time, the PCA management had made elaborate arrangements of vehicle parking, and signboards were installed at approaching roads. “Situation was calm this time. Unlike the last match, the entry was smooth,” said Sheetal, a spectator.

Canopies to be installed

The PCA will soon cover the stadium with canopies to give relief to the spectators from the sunlight.

