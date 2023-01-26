Elocution contest at Panjab University

An elocution contest was organised by Young Women on the Move in collaboration with the MAYA Foundation, NAWO and Department-cum-Centre for Women Studies. Ayushi claimed the first position, followed by Pravan. Ojaswini Sachdeva and Ravneet claimed the joint third position.

Startup inaugural ceremony

Alumni of UIET, PU, Arjun Mittal and Ishank Bansal under the mentorship of Prof VP Verma, Registrar, inaugurated their startup product — smart solar hub. The startup, ‘Envinova Smartech Pvt Ltd’, is working in the field of sustainable development with a motive to harness infinite solar potential in our day to day lives. The product is the region’s first of its kind and caters to providing modern public conveniences.

One-day workshop

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies in University School of Open Learning organised a one-day workshop on “Disaster Vulnerabilities and Mitigation Programme”. Prof Meena Dutta set in motion the event with introduction and made a mention of Brigadier Jasbir Singh, who fought in the war of 1965. Ashwani Kumar, DIG, ITBP, was the keynote speaker, who talked the hard work that the ITBP and other forces put in.

Self-defence class

The Centre for Women Development Cell, UILS, in collaboration with SWAYAM, organised a self-defence class. The event was coordinated by Prof Rajinder Kaur, Director, UILS, Dr Anupam Bahri, teacher coordinator, and convener of the centre Ramyajit Kaur.

Interaction session

The Department of English and Cultural Studies and the office of Dean, International Students, in collaboration with The United States – India Educational Foundation (USIEF), hosted an interactive session at the Mulk Raj Anand Auditorium, Arts Block-I. Prof Akshaya Kumar, Chairperson, Department of English & Cultural Studies; Prof SK Kansal, Dean, International Students, and Prof Deepti Gupta, Department of English, were also in attendance.

R-Day celebrated

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi, organised a webinar under the guidance of Chairman Kanwaljit Singh and Director Damanjit Singh. Dr Varinder Singh, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Law, Guru Nanak Dev University, regional campus, Jalandhar, talked on the topic of ‘Human Rights Perspective Under The Constitution Of India’ and the importance of Republic Day.

Celebration of India’s G20 Presidency

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, organised a lecture on the G20 Presidency of India. Dr Jatinder Grover, Dean, Faculty of Education, talked on ‘Youth for leadership’ and explained about the political, economic and technological transformation on the global level in G20 countries.

