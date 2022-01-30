EMBEZZLEMENT OF FUNDS FOR CREMATION OF COVID VICTIMS: Had cremated bodies from tricity, Ambala, say accused

Amit Bathla
Panchkula, January 29
MC officials, who have been accused of embezzling funds for cremation of Covid victims, have denied the charges levelled against them, claiming that they received bodies from the whole of tricity, Ambala and other adjoining areas for performing the last rites.
The preliminary inquiry conducted by the Joint Commissioner indicted safai karamcharis and some MC officials involved in the cremations for claiming money for conducting the funeral of over 900 victims though only 377 Covid deaths were reported back then.
“We have made the claim as per the data of cremation grounds. The data was maintained by pujaris, not us. It includes Aadhaar numbers, addresses and other proofs that corroborate the identity of every deceased. Further, every cremation had been verified by the pujaris with signature and stamp,” said Ajay Sood, Assistant Sanitary Inspector, Panchkula MC.
When questioned about the mismatch between the bodies for which funds had been claimed by them and the official count, he said, “The Health Administration might have taken the data only from the Civil Hospital as we cremated the exact number of bodies for which we claimed funds. We received bodies from private hospitals in Panchkula, the PGI in Chandigarh and Mullana in Ambala.”
“I do have the evidence which proves my innocence. I am ready to face any investigation,” he added.
Sood and five others are facing the charge of embezzlement of funds.
The Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, had announced that Rs2,000 would be paid to every safai karamchari of the five-member team for the cremation of each Covid victim.
According to the inquiry findings, 14 safai karamcharis were made a payment of Rs31.34 lakh on September 29 last year for cremations, and of the total amount, Rs20.72 lakh was transferred inappropriately.
Sood had received Rs6.30 lakh. However, he said payments of around Rs13 lakh were due to be made to him for his service. Pending payments, for which claims were made, were put on hold after an inquiry was marked into the matter.
Inquiry report recommended legal action
- After the Panchkula Vikas Manch, a residents' association, wrote a letter to the MC Commissioner alleging irregularities, Joint Commissioner Vinesh Kumar was asked to probe the matter. In his inquiry report, the Joint Commissioner suggested legal action be taken against the accused and funds recovered from them.
- Fumed with no action despite repeated reminders, Manch members recently met the Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta during his surprise visit to the MC office in Sector 14.
- Gupta then directed the MC Commissioner to ensure recovery of funds transferred inappropriately and take legal action against the accused.
