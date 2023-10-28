Emerald Heights cagers win championship

Mohali, October 27
Emerald Heights International School, Indore, has won the Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC) U-14 Basketball Tournament (girls). The side defeated host Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, in a one-sided affair.
