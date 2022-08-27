Employee fakes Rs 19 lakh loot in Panchkula, held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 26

The Panchkula police have nabbed a Yamunanagar native for faking a loot incident by informing his employer that some unidentified persons had snatched Rs 19,36,500 from him.

The suspect has been identified as Anuj Kumar, a resident of Gugalon village of Yamunanagar district.

The police said Gaurav Garg, a resident of Railway Road, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, who sold utensils and paints, had given Rs 19,36,500 to his driver Anuj Kumar to deliver the same to a person at the Sector 7 police station here. He informed his owner that three persons had snatched the money from him near Bagwali village on the national highway and ran away.

The complainant said he immediately reached the spot and informed the police by dialling ‘112’. After receiving the information, Inspector Nirmal Singh, SHO, Raipur Rani police station, reached the spot and questioned Anuj Kumar. During an interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he had cheated his owner by concocting the snatching.

A case under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered against Anuj Kumar at the Raipur Rani police station.

Cops have recovered Rs 18.36 lakh from the suspect, who was produced in a court today and remanded in one-day police custody for the recovery of the remaining amount.

