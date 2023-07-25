 Employee held for theft at store : The Tribune India

Employee held for theft at store

Employee held for theft at store

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested an employee of a car accessories store in Sector 21 for theft. Kushal Tirka reported that some stock at his store was found missing. He said LED screens, speakers, other car accessories and Rs 17,000 in cash were stolen. An employee said Shameen Ahmed was behind the theft. The police registered a case at the Sector 19 station. During investigation, Shameen Ahmed, a resident of Phase II, Industrial Area, Panchkula, was arrested. The police said stolen car accessories had been recovered from him. TNS

Fleeing chain snatcher caught

Mohali: Zirakpur resident Shivani, a private bank employee, suffered injuries after two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched her 40-gm gold chain and tried to escape on the Patiala-Zirakpur road around 7:40 pm on July 20. Shivani, along with her son, Deven, chased the duo as they got stuck in traffic. As Shivani tried to catch hold of the pillion rider, the duo fell down. While one of the youths escaped, his accomplice was caught by passers-by and handed over to the police. The victim and her son suffered injuries. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Ex-officer brings Jind to life in book

Chandigarh: Nostalgia revolving around pristine surroundings of Anta in Mofussil town of Jind in 1960s came alive at the launch of former IPS officer Rajbir Dewal’s 22nd book “Jind Anta: stories of sixties”. DS Dhesi, CPS to Haryana CM, unveiled the book. — TNS

Govt College-46

An assembly-cum-orientation programme was organised at PG Government College, Sector 46, for the first-year students of BA-I. The objective was to introduce students to the academic and extracurricular culture of the college. Dr Abha Sudarshan, principal, inaugurated the programme.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Bhavan Vidyalaya (Junior), Sector 33, conducted a special assembly to celebrate Van Mahotsav. Students were aware of the importance of trees. This was followed by a poem recitation, depicting the journey of a tree. A speech was delivered to make students aware of depleting number of trees.

3 CU students in Indian squad

Mohali: Three students of Chandigarh University (CU) have been selected in India's squad for wushu for the 32nd International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games to be held in Chengdu (China) from July 28. Bhanu Singh, Sharwan Kumar and Ravi Simhamar have been included in the 8-member squad. Bhanu had won two silver medals in the 32nd Senior National Championship, whereas Kumar won one silver medal in the same event. Simhamar won a bronze medal for Haryana in the Senior National Championship in 2022. Chandigarh University Chancellor SS Sandhu congratulated the trio. TNS

ITF Master’s tour: Pawan in round 2

Chandigarh: City's Pawan Kapoor stormed into the second round of ITF Master's World Tour Tournament in Finland. Kapoor, who had been playing ATP tournaments, defeated his opponent Finland's Kauppienen Aki 6-1 6-0 to move into the next round. TNS

Punjab FC signs 5 more players

Mohali: Punjab FC made five new signings - forward Ranjeet Singh Pandre, midfielders Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ricky Shabong and defenders Nikhil Prabhu and Tejas Krishna for the upcoming season. Former I-League winner with Chennai City FC, Pandre scored three and assisted two goals during the I-League 2022-23 season with Mumbai Kenkre FC. Kiyam, captain of the Indian team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, joined Punjab FC on loan from FC Goa. Shabong came up through the ranks of Indian Arrows and later joined Mohun Bagan Super Giants. He joined Punjab FC on a two-year term and Prabhu joined Punjab FC after making his ISL debut last season with Odisha FC.

