 Employee jumps from LIC building : The Tribune India

Employee jumps from LIC building

Employee jumps from LIC building

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An LIC employee reportedly killed himself by jumping from the LIC building in Sector 17, on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Singh (52), a resident of Sector 15. A police team reached the spot and started investigation. The police have ruled out any foul play. TNS

Man attacked at Sector 25

Chandigarh: A man was attacked at Sector 25 by a group. Sanjeev, a resident of the same sector, alleged Sonu, Jatin and others attacked his brother, Guddu. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 police station and started investigation. TNS

Fraud: Woman loses Rs 1.23 lakh

Chandigarh: A woman has been duped of Rs 1.23 lakh by a fraudster. The complainant reported that she was cheated on the pretext of delivering a parcel. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation started.

Man kills self

Zirakpur: A 24-year-old man reportedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Zirakpur, where he was found hanging. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a native of Rajasthan. The incident came to light after the landlord, Kuldeep Singh, raised the alarm with the police on noticing a foul smell emanating from the accommodation. — TNS

Two juveniles held

Dera Bassi: The police have apprehended two 14-year-olds from Baroli village in connection with a firing incident reported in Ramdasia Mohalla, Dera Bassi, at around 8:30 pm on September 8. The police have recovered a country-made pistol and two live rounds from the suspects, who have been sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur. — TNS

Woman hit by train

Dera Bassi: A woman died after being hit by a train near the Isapur railway gate on the Ambala–Kalka railway line today. The woman’s face was disfigured so badly that she could not be identified. The police have taken possession of the dead body and kept it in the civil hospital mortuary for identification. Further proceedings are under way. — TNS

Punjab FC names last 4 inclusions

Mohali: Punjab FC have announced the final four additions to their Indian roster for 2023-24. Midfielder Sweden Fernandes, defenders Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei and Mashoor Shereef, and goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunnaiyil have been signed by the Mohali-based outfit. Fernandes (23) has been signed on a season-long loan from ISL side, Chennaiyin FC. Kerala-born Shereef has joined the club on a one-year contract. Meitei had his venture with the club in the successful I-League campaign last season. TNS

Event on medicine in cricket in Nov

Chandigarh: Chandigarh will be hosting the 7th World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket from November 3 to 5. Prof Mandeep Dhillon, HoD, Orthopedics, PGI, said the city would be hosting this event after 2011. The three-day symposium is supported by the ICC along with local cricket boards — UTCA and PCA. Dhillon said cricketers Kapil Dev and Muttiah Muralitharan would be speaking on medical issues faced by cricketers. VVS Laxman from National Cricket Academy (NCA) would conduct a one-day workshop. TNS

Aryan’s 50 helps Titan reach final

Panchkula: Tau Devi Lal Titan XI defeated CL Champs by seven wickets to enter the final of the 1st Janki Devi Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CL Champs posted 125 runs before getting all out in 25.4 overs. Aryan Pradhan (50) and Abhiraj (15) were the main scorers. Ayush Kaushal picked 4/24. In reply, the Titans scored 130/3 in 17.4 overs with help of Suchendra Vikram (71) and Anmol Bansal (28). Daksh Nain claimed two wickets. In the second match, Sky World School defeated KKR Mohali by 36 runs. tns

Concrete Day celebrated

Chandigarh: The Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chandigarh centre, celebrated the Concrete Day and Construction Excellence Awards 2023. The chief guest was Prof Baldev Setia, Director, Punjab Engineering College, and the guests of honour were Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, and Rajiv Singla, Chief Engineer. Dr Ajay Chourasia, Chief Scientist, and Head, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, spoke on the occasion. — TNS

Fighting ‘favouritism’

Hindustan Students Association members protest against the DAV College management for admitting a student ‘beyond deadline’ who recently won student council elections. Nitin Mittal

