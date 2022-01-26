Mohali Employees’ Society backs AAP candidate Kulwant Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, who had won elections by making a false promise of getting the residents of Mohali a complete waiver of property tax five years ago, will suffer a crushing defeat this time. These views were expressed by Councillor Ramanpreet Kaur Kumbhra from Ward No. 28 while addressing a meeting held by the Mohali Employees Society in Sector 68 in favour of AAP candidate Kulwant Singh.

Kumbhra said during the tenure of Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, who lied on the issue of property tax, water charges were also increased five times in sectors 66 to 80 of GMADA. She said the Congress MLA did not make any effort to reduce the charges. Many councillors filed a case in the court and got the increased water charges refunded. Even now, the Opposition councillors have filed a separate case in this regard. —