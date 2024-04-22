Empty chairs at Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s poll rally for Kataria in Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, April 21

Scores of seats remained empty as BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressed Vijay Sankalp rally in support of party’s candidate from Ambala Lok Sabha constituency Banto Kataria in Kalka’s Raipur Rani on Sunday.

The poll rally was organised over a month after announcement of candidature of deceased MP Rattan Lal Kataria’s wife from the Ambala constituency.

The CM, who was supposed to reach Netaji Stadium by 5.30 PM arrived at 7 PM. He was accompanied by Banto Kataria, party district president Deepak Sharma, former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, Panchkula MLA and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and others.

Around 600-700 people attended the rally. By the time Banto Kataria, followed by the CM, started addressing the gathering, many people had already left the ground.

CM Saini, meanwhile, sought votes in favour of Banto Kataria, saying he has “come home” to Raipur Rani as he had started his political career from the area. “I remember, I got an opportunity to go to each and every house in the area,” he said.

“We are sure that we will grab all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, thanks to the efforts and works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government,” Saini said.

He said the BJP-led centre government had developed the country’s rail and road connectivity. “The Modi government has provided gas connections, electricity connections, ration and numerous other facilities to the people of the country, while our state government has ensured parity among all in getting government jobs. We have strengthened the farmers of the state,” added.

Former MLA Latika Sharma assured that Banto Kataria would win the Ambala constituency with the biggest margin from the Kalka assembly segment.

Speaker Gupta said the BJP-led centre government, if brought to power again, would make India the third largest economy in the world. He said the party workers were active and working to ensure 400 seats for the BJP in Parliament. BJP leaders said the Congress has not even announced its candidate from Ambala.

On Dushyant Chautala, Saini said, "His party MLAs have raised questions on functioning and corruption. Our party does not tolerate corruption. We will carry out a probe in case someone files a complaint to us on the same." Asked whether the BJP faces opposition from farmers, he said: "No one opposing us."

