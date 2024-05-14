Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

BJP nominee for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today took a jibe at INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari, saying that the proverb “empty vessels make much noise” is apt to describe his persona.

Tandon said the Congress nominee has been issuing hollow statements disconnected from ground realities. He urged Tewari to present his performance report from his tenures representing Ludhiana and Shri Anandpur Sahib to the electorate of Chandigarh.

Addressing a gathering at Marble Market Association in Dhanas, Tandon emphasised the BJP’s solidarity with the people, recalling instances where party activists bravely protested against demolition drives. He expressed unwavering commitment to resolving pending issues concerning the marble market once elected as an MP.

At another public meeting in Sector 25, Tandon highlighted transformative achievements spearheaded by the Modi government. Tandon also promised to resolve the long standing issue of ‘leasehold to freehold’ related to properties as soon as he is elected as an MP.

Addresses election meeting in Behlana

In Behlana, Tandon articulated his vision for comprehensive village development, promising essential amenities and robust road infrastructure to elevate the living standards of rural Chandigarh. He vowed to resolve longstanding issues such as problem of Lal Dora, to enhance the quality of life for villagers.

He said, “When I assume office as Chandigarh’s MP with your blessings, Chandigarh will witness unprecedented progress in next five years.”

Holds virtual meeting

Tandon, addressing a virtual conference on Monday, urged BJP workers to intensify campaigning and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s messages to every door step of the city.

Addressing about 6,000 participants, Tandon underscored significance of the Modi administration’s initiatives in propelling the nation towards prosperity and development. He called upon BJP workers to actively engage in grassroots campaigning, including street meetings, door-to-door initiatives, and small gatherings. He said, “We are on the track to victory. The BJP is all set to retain power at the Centre and the Chandigarh constituency.”

Mazdoor Sena supports BJP candidate

The Mazdoor Sena, established by Late Shri Jay Ram Joshi in 1994, has set its sights on securing victory for Tandon. A large number of Mazdoor Sena activists, under the leadership of its chairman and BJP councilor Saurabh Joshi, decided to support Tandon in the ensuing election.

