Enactus SSBUICET event on April 29

Chandigarh, April 25

Enactus SSBUICET, Panjab University, in order to shape a better society has come forward to raise concerns surrounding the challenges that affect the health and well-being of women and girls due to the lack of hygienic menstrual products, through their mega event, “Mytharache: Transfusing NexGen Perspective”.

The event is scheduled for April 29, during the annual cultural fest of Dr SSBUICET, Panjab University-“CYANIDE”.

The event is sponsored under CSR Project Amodini, a “Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Program” of Versatile Enterprises Private Ltd, Ludhiana, a group which is into the manufacturing of laminated and innovative fabrics and garments. —