Encroachers block market corridors in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 1

Despite the local MC issuing about 2,500 challans every month, encroachments in market corridors are rampant.

Drives by the enforcement wing have had little impact on the ground. Corridors, which are meant for people to walk, have been encroached upon in almost all markets in the city. In several areas, including Sector 8, 9, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 32, 34 and 35, the violation is widespread.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, a senior citizens’ body, said, “Due to a pick-and-choose policy, encroachment is continuing. How come shopkeepers often come to know in advance about an enforcement drive? The staff should be changed frequently.”

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said, “We are running continuous anti-encroachment drives in market corridors. However, we feel we need to reach out to market welfare associations. We have scheduled a meeting with them for next week.”

Rs 2K fine for shop owners, Rs 10,000 for vendors

Contrary to the bylaws under the Street Vendors Act, shop owners are being issued a meagre fine of Rs 2,000.

The Municipal Corporation also releases their seized items on the payment of a fine. However, in the case of unregistered vendors, it charges a fine of Rs 10,000.

Eateries put up tables at parking lots in city

In Patel Market, Sector 15, several eating joints have put up tables on walkways, leaving no or little space for people to walk. In the event of a mishap, the situation can go out of hand. In some areas such as Sector 22, 32 and 34, tables were seen placed in parking lots or corridors by several eateries. Violations in motor markets at Sector 28, 38 and Mani Majra have gone unchecked.