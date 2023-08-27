Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panchkula, August 26
The entrance to a public park in Sector 9 has been encroached on for storing building material, which has irked local residents.
The encroachment, which has come up near an under-construction stilt+4 structure, has raised eyebrows. The construction of the stilt+4 structure has also caused damage to an adjacent building which has developed cracks.
The encroachment has not only marred the park’s aesthetics but also infringed upon the rights of the local residents to enjoy a dedicated community area. They have expressed their frustration and distress over the continuing encroachment.
A number of residents have resented the loss of a cherished public space and the potential threat posed to the structural safety of adjoining buildings.
