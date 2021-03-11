Encroachment removed from govt land in Sector 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Acting tough on illegal encroachments on the government land in the city, the Enforcement Branch of the Estate Office removed encroachment on plot number 2041, Sector 15, which is adjacent to Dharam Hospital.

The land was illegally encroached upon by staff of Dharam Hospital. Temporary sheds were constructed on this plot in which hospital employees were staying.

On getting information regarding the encroachment, a team of enforcement officials of the Estate Office got these sheds vacated and then carried out demolition. Such anti-encroachment drives would be carried out regularly in the city to ensure that government lands were protected, said an official of the Estate Office.