Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 15

Illegal constructions and hutments built in the mango garden of Sector 29 are set to go with the Municipal Corporation giving two-week time to dwellers to either remove these on their own or the civic body will. In case owners fail to remove the illegal structures, the MC will dismantle these and recover expenses from the former, said the civic body.

Unauthorised structures, including additional rooms, toilets, walls and gates, have been raised along the garden over the past many years. Some dwellers have extended their houses up to the garden.

Illegal hutments have also been built adjoining to Shiv temple on government land. There has been no check by the authorities concerned to date. Illegal constructions continue to be raised in this garden with impunity.

Finally waking up to the menace, the civic body has issued a public notice listing the encroachments. The MC action is expected to put an end to this unlawful practice and at the same time will send a stern message to violators who have raised illegal structures in other areas.

“In view of exercise of power under Section 415 read with 388 (b) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, the MC Commissioner requires encroachers to remove/demolish their unauthorised structures on the aforesaid government land within two weeks from the date of issue of this notice, failing which their unauthorised structures shall be removed by the corporation without giving any further notice and the expenses recovered for such removal,” read the notice.

“It is, hereby, clarified this notice is without prejudice to the power of the MC to initiate action as per the provisions of Section 388 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994,” the notice added.

