Encroachments on areas along residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs: Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 23

The Municipal Corporation has found encroachments outside the residences of the Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers in the city. Information regarding this was provided during the MC House meeting today.

“A V-5 road near the Punjab CM’s residence has been encroached upon by putting iron gate on its both sides,” read an MC reply regarding BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu’s written question.

“In this Sector 2 house, while gates have been installed on the left and right sides, boundary walls have been built on the eastern and western sides. This restricts the movement of people,” he said. “A V-5 road along the Haryana CM’s residence has also been encroached on with iron gates its both sides,” read the MC reply to another question.

“One of the sides of house number 30 has been blocked with an iron gate and iron fencing has blocked a side of house number 32 in Sector 3,” added the reply.

“It is now on official records that they have encroached on the public land. The MC is yet to give a complete reply. I also asked about encroachments made in green areas. The MC Commissioner has asked the officials concerned to provide the reply in the next House meeting,” said Sidhu. “The helicopter of the Punjab CM lands and takes off from Rajendra Park. The park area is cordoned off for the purpose. If they have any security concern, they should take permission from the MC and pay for it,” he said.