Encroachments: Panchkula MC forms teams

Panchkula, October 11

The municipal corporation has formed teams to prevent encroachments in markets during the festive season,.

Joint Commissioner Mamta Sharma has been appointed nodal officer. The teams will be led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal appealed to people to cooperate with the MC to make the city encroachment-free.

