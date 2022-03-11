Encroachments removed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Enforcement wing of the MC and the Estate Office, in a joint drive, today removed encroachments from the Sector 48 motor market and issued 74 challans to violators.

Officials of the MC said almirhas, tyres and spare parts of cars kept on the road and other non-designated places were confiscated.

“These were causing a hindrance to visitors. The items were scattered around the whole market. We have been getting complaints regarding the same,” said an official.

“We have been regularly holding challan drives here. Mechanics encroaching on government land have been warned. Their goods will be released only after they pay the challan amount,” added the official. —