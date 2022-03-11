Encroachments removed

Chandigarh, March 10
Enforcement wing of the MC and the Estate Office, in a joint drive, today removed encroachments from the Sector 48 motor market and issued 74 challans to violators.
Officials of the MC said almirhas, tyres and spare parts of cars kept on the road and other non-designated places were confiscated.
“These were causing a hindrance to visitors. The items were scattered around the whole market. We have been getting complaints regarding the same,” said an official.
“We have been regularly holding challan drives here. Mechanics encroaching on government land have been warned. Their goods will be released only after they pay the challan amount,” added the official. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi
Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...
'Change will be visible in a month in Punjab' says Bhagwant Mann
Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...