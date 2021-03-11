Encroachments removed from Billa village in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 9
A team of the local Municipal Corporation, led by ATP MP Sharma, today demolished “kutcha” houses constructed illegally on the municipal land in Billa village.
Mohan Lal, head of an enforcement team, got these encroachments removed. Nominated councillor Satbir Choudhary reached the spot and tried to stop the team, but the officials made it clear that they had instructions to remove these encroachments after evicting their occupants. The councillor tried to contact many officials, but that did not work.
These people had earlier told Chaudhary that they would remove the structures after the harvesting season and fasting.
Men and women kept requesting the team to give them some time, but the team demolished all illegal constructions.
