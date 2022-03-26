Enforcement team of Panchkula MC attacked

Panchkula, March 25
A team of the enforcement wing of the Panchkula MC was attacked during an anti-encroachment drive in Abheypur village today.
The team in-charge, Mohan Lal, was left injured in the incident as residents surrounded the officials and pelted them with stones.
He was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal reached the Civil Hospital to take stock of his health.
An official vehicle of the civic body was also vandalised in the incident.
An FIR in connection with the incident was being registered, the police said.
