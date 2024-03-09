Chandigarh: Engineering students taken on edu trip to Diggian STP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

To promote sustainable energy initiatives, Chandigarh Smart City Limited today organised an educational visit for engineering students to the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Diggian, as part of the World Sustainable Energy Day celebrations.

The students were provided with a first-hand experience of the cutting-edge technology employed at the state-of-the-art STP helping them gain valuable insights while riding bicycles of the public bike sharing project in the plant.

