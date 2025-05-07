DT
PT
Engineers assigned areas for water supply management

Engineers assigned areas for water supply management

JEs and SDEs given designated duties for specific sectors and localities across Chandigarh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
To improve city’s water supply management, Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, has streamlined MC’s operational structure by assigning area-wise responsibilities to its engineering staff.

Under the initiative, Junior Engineers (JEs) and Sub-Division Engineers (SDEs) have been given designated duties for specific sectors and localities across Chandigarh.

Residents are encouraged to contact JE or SDE designated for their areas for any water-related concerns.

The structured approach is expected to bring greater transparency, efficiency and reliability in addressing the city’s water management needs.

For further information or to raise a water-related concern, citizens may contact the Municipal Corporation Control room, Sector 15, Chandigarh (0172-2540200) and Control Room, Manimajra, Chandigarh (0172-2736631).

