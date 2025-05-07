Engineers assigned areas for water supply management

To improve city’s water supply management, Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, has streamlined MC’s operational structure by assigning area-wise responsibilities to its engineering staff.

Under the initiative, Junior Engineers (JEs) and Sub-Division Engineers (SDEs) have been given designated duties for specific sectors and localities across Chandigarh.

Residents are encouraged to contact JE or SDE designated for their areas for any water-related concerns.

The structured approach is expected to bring greater transparency, efficiency and reliability in addressing the city’s water management needs.

For further information or to raise a water-related concern, citizens may contact the Municipal Corporation Control room, Sector 15, Chandigarh (0172-2540200) and Control Room, Manimajra, Chandigarh (0172-2736631).