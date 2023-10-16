Engineer's body found in canal

Tribune News Service

Morinda, October 15

The body of Satbir Singh, a software engineer of Kharar, who was murdered along with his wife and one-year-old son by his own brother, was recovered by the police from the Bhakhra canal near Doomchheri village late last evening.

According to the police, Lakhvir Singh (26) hacked his elder brother to death and strangled the latter’s wife Amandeep Kaur (33) with a dupatta at their newly built house in Halalpur village, Kharar, on October 10. He, along with his accomplice, dumped the bodies as well as their child, Anhad Singh, in the canal.

#Kharar