Engineers’ Day celebrated at PEC

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) celebrated Engineer’s Day with a theme on ‘Space Exploration.’ Following the address, Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, reiterated the significant role of engineers in shaping the world.

Book donation drive

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated International Literacy Day by conducting a book donation drive to instill a love for reading among school students in Kaimbwala and Manauli, the adopted villages of the college. A total of 300 books were donated.

National Engineers’ Day

National Engineers Day was celebrated at Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi. Chairman Prof Kanwaljit Singh and Director Damanjit Singh, along with Prof Rashpal Singh, Chief Administrator, launched a book written by Dr SK Bhattacharya, Senior Faculty of SSGI, on ‘Power Electronics’.

Workshop on career counselling

A workshop on career counselling and Vedic math was conducted by Aparna Grover at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, for the students of BCA. She gave tips on ‘how to crack competitive exams with the help of Vedic math.”

CGC, Landran

Students and members of the faculty from various engineering disciplines at CGC Landran celebrated Engineers’ Day. Various activities were conducted, including coding competitions, project displays, technical quiz competitions, software development, and LAN gaming, among others.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

Students and faculty of the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, celebrated the ‘Hindi Diwas’ with a poetry recitation event called ‘Abhivyakti: Poetry Recitation’. The event commenced with the recitation of a poem written by Prof Archana R Singh, which was performed by Nilesh Seth, a second-year Master’s student in the department.

Interaction marks Engineers’ day

Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Panjab University, organised an interaction to celebrate National Engineers’ Day. Prof SK Sharma from Guru Gobind Singh, Indraprastha University interacted with students.

International Day of Democracy

The Department of Public Administration, Panjab University, celebrated the International Day of Democracy on the theme of ‘Empowering the Next Generation’. A movie was screened to clear up the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalised community.