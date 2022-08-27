English poetry recitation competition held

St Xavier’s, Panchkula

Expressions - an English poetry recitation competition, was held for the junior wing students. Children expressed their thoughts, feelings, rhyme and rhythm with confidence. Headmistress Cynthia Shear congratulated the winners and said recitation activities helped students build confidence as they learnt to speak more accurately and persuasively about any piece of writing.

DC Montessori, Mani Majra

Kindergarten students celebrated National Sports Day with full enthusiasm and excitement. During the celebrations, the little ones learnt the importance of games and sports in life. The toddlers danced to the tunes of songs like Chak De! India.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

A workshop on the POCSO Act was conducted by school counsellor Neha Kaushal. A discussion was held on how the Act protects children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography. Students were also informed about special courts for trial of such offences.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

Bobby Gulati, Additional Project Director, State Aids Control Society, Chandigarh, delivered a talk on blood disorders - haemophilia and thalassemia - to students of Class X. The students were made aware of the symptoms, issues related to the disorders and their treatment.

