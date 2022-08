No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali

PTI

Mohali, August 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur of Punjab's Mohali district.

After inaugurating the state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, Modi arrived here in the afternoon.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the cancer hospital on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using every available treatment modalities like surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

The hospital will act as a tertiary care centre to patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.