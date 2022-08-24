No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali, August 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur of Punjab's Mohali district.
After inaugurating the state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, Modi arrived here in the afternoon.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the cancer hospital on the outskirts of Chandigarh.
Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using every available treatment modalities like surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.
The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.
The hospital will act as a tertiary care centre to patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.
"We don't need to be scared of cancer, I know many people who have defeated it," says PM Modi. PTI
PM Modi said, "Whatever help is required in fight against cancer, we are ready to help."
PM Modi says, "We are working on opening at least one medical college in each district of the country."
There were less than 400 medical colleges in the country before 2014. Since 2014, around 200 new medical colleges have been opened in the country, says Modi.
"Our focus is on six aspects, including preventive healthcare, offering services in rural areas, establishing medical colleges in cities, increasing number of paramedicals, introducing new technologies and ensure availability of cheap medicines," says Modi.
"This function holds testimony to the fact that healthcare services are improving in this country," says Modi.
The PM says the cancer centre will offer services to 1.5 lakh people.
He acknowleged that the country needs a healthcare system which can take care of the poor.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann honours Prime Minister Narenda Modi with replica of Golden Temple.
Modi was accompanied by Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tiwari.
Mann said the hospital is a big gift for Punjab.
"We are hopeful, you will give some gift to Punjab," said Mann.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...