Ensure buildings have rainwater harvesting system by July 15: UT

Chandigarh, June 28
The UT Administration has warned of action over non-installation of rainwater harvesting structures by July 15.
In a public notice issued today, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in the capacity of Estate Officer, stated that residential plots of one kanal and above, residential group housing buildings, hotels, multiplexes/malls, commercial units (converted from industrial sites), banquet halls/marriage palaces, bulk building-material buildings, timber sites, educational/ academic institutions, hostels, theatres converted into multiplexes, industrial plots above one kanal, dispensaries, hospitals, cultural and non-academic institutional sites, religious sites, buildings in IT Park, etc, are required to get the rainwater harvesting constructed, repaired or renovated before July 15.
The notice further read that inspection will be done by the Estate Office after July 15 and buildings found without functional rainwater harvesting system would face necessary action under the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, for violation of the Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.
