Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has directed the UT Electricity Department to ensure availability of sufficient manpower for proper functioning of the department.

Raising the issue of shortage of manpower with the commission, stakeholders submitted in view of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules-2020 notification, there was an acute shortage of manpower at all levels to render satisfactory services to consumers.

After proper study in 2014, the JERC had earlier approved 1,419 personnel against sanctioned posts of 1,720. As on March 31, 2015, only 1,014 posts were filled. There was a deficiency of 30 group A, 194 group B and 105 group C personnel, stated the stakeholders, adding the shortfall was required to be made up.

In response to the issue raised by the stakeholders, the Electricity Department submitted the December 29, 2014, JERC recommendations had been submitted to the Ministry of Power on July 14, 2015. In view of the decision taken at different stages due to the privatisation of the department, number of posts under various categories fell under the category of deemed abolished.

Accordingly, the case had been forwarded to the higher authorities for revival of 612 posts of group C so that these could be filled on a regular basis. Apart from this, filling posts of various categories was already under process, stated the department.

After hearing the department, the commission directed it to ensure sufficient manpower was available for proper functioning.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders requested suitable action against midway termination of the Smart Grid Project for the installation of smart meters in the entire city. They stated the pilot project for installing smart meters had been terminated after installing only 24,000 meters at a cost of Rs 28 crore in Sub-Division No. 5 and nearby areas.

They submitted the department had linked various issues with the installation of smart meters, including energy audit, monthly billing, pre-paid electric meters, replacement of single-phase faulty meters, installation of maximum demand indicator-based energy meters, kVAh-based tariff, installation of time of day (TOD) meters, targeting 24x7 supply, service quality, metering/replacement of non-functional or defective 11 kV meters, etc.

The department stated the project for pan-city had been dropped by the Centre. However, it was exploring other possibility for installation of smart meters in the remaining areas. The commission directed the department to ensure installation of smart meters on a priority basis.

Last hiring conducted in 2015