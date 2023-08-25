Ensure highway near Zirakpur is not clogged: Admn to NHAI

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 24

To prevent chaos on the national highway passing through Zirakpur, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain held a comprehensive meeting with the NHAI authorities and district officials.

The DC directed the NHAI authorities to streamline the traffic bottlenecks on the highway and install permanent pumps at the spots like Palm Resorts to drain out rainwater accumulated there.

On being requested by the NHAI to take appropriate action against developers causing hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic by pumping out water from their projects on the highway, the DC asked the SDMs concerned to take stringent action against the violators.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta apprised the DC that acting on the complaints received from the NHAI, five notices had been issued to housing societies and projects for allegedly draining out water on to the main road.

The DC also reviewed the ongoing works by the NHAI and asked them to expedite these.

