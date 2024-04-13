Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

State Transport Authority (STA) of Chandigarh has issued a directive to all school bus operators within the region to uphold the safety and security standards outlined in the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) by the UT Administration. The move is aimed at enhancing the protection of students during their daily commute to and from educational institutions.

Recent action by transport authority In a recent action, the State Transport Authority had issued challans to seven school buses and 13 autos for various violations. Four autos were impounded.

In accordance with the directive, school bus operators are mandated to ensure the functionality of CCTV cameras, GPS system and panic buttons installed in buses that ferry students. Operators must possess valid documentation, including permits, insurance, driving licence, fitness certificates and pollution certificate.

Parents are urged to prioritise approved modes of transportation, preferably those endorsed by school authorities. It is essential for parents to verify that the chosen mode of transportation is equipped with the above-mentioned essential safety features.

Principals and heads of educational institutions are responsible for ensuring that buses employed by their institutions adhere to the prescribed safety standards.

