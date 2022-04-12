Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated a 20-day campaign, Saksham 2022 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav).

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said, “It is the need of the hour to ensure optimum utilisation of petroleum products across various end-use segments. I am sure that this month will go a long way in promoting conservation of oil and gas through various mass awareness activities planned by oil industry members in Punjab.”

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, through the Petroleum Conservation Research Association and oil PSUs, has been conducting fuel conservation drives all over India.

The Governor lauded the oil industry initiative of creating awareness among the public and also the end users about the need for judicious use of petroleum products.

“Petroleum products such as the LPG and kerosene are still sold to public at subsidised rates, which puts additional pressure on the exchequer as well as oil companies. The country’s heavy dependence on oil import is a matter of serious concern. There is an imperative need for efficient utilisation and conservation of petroleum products through various means,” the Governor said.

Jitendra Kumar, executive director, Indian Oil Corporation, Chandigarh, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Fuel conservation and efficiency measures would not only save on the huge import bill, but also help in reducing greenhouse gases and other noxious pollutants, thereby protecting the health of the citizens and the environment. This campaign aims to intensify efforts for making more and more people aware about the need, issues and solutions for conservation and effective utilisation of petroleum products through various people-connect activities.”