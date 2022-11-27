Ensure signboards in Punjabi, says Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, November 26

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa directed officials of the Municipal Council (MC) to ensure signboards in Punjabi in the city during the House meeting of the MC held under the chairmanship of MC president Ashu Upaneja on Friday.

In the meeting, resolutions were passed for the entry gate near the bus stand at a cost of Rs 69 lakh, Rs 18.57 lakh project to build walls around the garbage heap and around Rs 50 lakh to repair the road to Janetpur were also discussed.

It was also decided to lay interlocking tiles under the flyover on the Dera Bassi main road at a cost of Rs 50.63 lakh and Rs 15.65 lakh for benches in all wards. The booking charges for events at the community centres at Mubarakpur, Saidpura and Dera Jagadhri were also discussed. Some of the councillors demanded to file a suit in 62 cases related to the registration of shamlat land in Moja Madhopur. They also alleged that land was being taken by the government from small farmers but a big housing project was coming up on the land and no action was being taken.