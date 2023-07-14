Ensure urgent repairs in 4 days: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 13

To restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas of the district, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has asked all departments to ensure urgent repairs within 96 hours and submit action taken report (ATR) by July 18.

In orders issued here today, the DC directed that Civil Surgeon and District Epidemiologist would conduct a survey of all rural and urban areas for identification of vulnerable localities to check the spread of water-borne diseases, conduct water sampling, check larvae sites and breeding through door-to-door survey.

She asked the Mohali Municipal Commissioner, executive officers of all councils and BDPOs to ensure restoration of drinking water supply in all areas and provision of water tankers where supply was affected or likely to be contaminated and ensure immediate water sampling and corrective measures.

She said special fogging drives be carried out in all residential areas, public buildings frequented by the public, waste management sites and all other areas.

She asked all SDMs to invoke the relevant provisions of CrPC wherever deemed fit to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

