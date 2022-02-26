Entrepreneurial pitching contest held at university

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Panjab University and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology have launched a week-long festival, “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate”, in association with the Ministry of Culture celebrating science, its popularisation and extension.

As a segment of this celebration, the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences organised an entrepreneurial pitching contest called “Pitch perfect”, which was aimed at manifesting the entrepreneurial vision in students. The event was coordinated by Dr Manjushri Sharma and Dr Rachita Sambyal.

The event kick-started with felicitation of judges. Elevator pitches were delivered by eight teams and visual aids were used by the contesting teams to deliver pitches. —