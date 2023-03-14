Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also stated that the State Transport Authority (STA) has failed to recover the entry fee and license fee of Rs 4.23 crore from app-based cabs (Ola and Uber) for 2017-21 under Aggregator Rules 2017. The cabs are registered in Punjab and Haryana with all-India tourist permits.

Of a total Rs 4.23 crore, Rs 3.84 crore is the entry fee and Rs 39 lakh the licence fee.

As per the report, there are 2,000 Uber cabs, of which 459 are registered in Chandigarh and 1,541 in Punjab and Haryana. There are 5,000 Ola cabs, of which only 215 are registered in Chandigarh and the rest in Punjab and Haryana.

The report says Uber has deposited only the licence fee for 500 cabs and Ola for 2,600 cabs. It has resulted in a short realisation of the licence fee worth Rs 39 lakh.