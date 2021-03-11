Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

In a relief to residents, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given environment clearance to the Amravati Enclave project by setting aside the order of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). - File photo

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 21

In a relief to residents, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given environment clearance to the Amravati Enclave project by setting aside the order of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The matter had come up before the tribunal in the case of Ramesh Malik versus Central Government and others, versus M/s Amarnath Agarwal Investment Private Limited versus State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and others. In the case, the Bench comprising the NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel; a judicial member, Justice Sudhir Agarwal; and an expert member, A Senthil, while pronouncing the order, disposed of the petitions.

The NGT Bench, in its order, observed, “We have considered the rival submissions and perused the documents. From the order of SEIAA, it is seen that even according to it, the General Condition appended to EIA Notification dated September 14, 2006, is not applicable. Thus, EC by SEIAA was permissible. Wildlife clearance requirement has been revoked on the basis of order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Goa Foundation dated December 4, 2006, which was clarified in judgement dated April 21, 2014, in Para 50 and 51 of the said judgment to the effect that there is no such requirement. Wildlife clearance is required interms of ESZ notification which was directed to be issued within six months though it has still not been issued.

Thus, assumption in the orderof SEIAA that requirement of such clearance was applicable in respect of the project in question is not correct. Accordingly, the report of SEIAA and stand of the applicant cannot be accepted, so as to annul the EC on that ground. Objection of the PP and prayer in I.A. No. 82-83/2022 is accepted to this extent, rendering it unnecessary to pass separate order on the appeal of the PP.”

The NGT order further observed, “As per the order, Sukhna Wildlife has not been notified yet, hence the environment clearance of Amravati Enclave Project cannot be cancelled. It is submitted that the compliance report has been duly submitted. Had it not been submitted, SEIAA could have taken action by now. Rainwater harvesting pits have been installed or are in the process of being provided, as the project is yet to be approved. Similarly noise-monitoring report and noise level test report will be submitted, as the project is yet to be completed. Rules have to be complied with. Hence the petition was dismissed”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

2
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

3
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

4
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

5
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

6
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

7
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

8
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

9
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

10
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by ~9.50, diesel by ~7

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7

Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

‘It’s called confidence,’ EAM counters Rahul’s ‘arrogant’ Foreign Service remark

'It's called confidence,' EAM counters Rahul's 'arrogant' Foreign Service remark

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

Highway opened for traffic; construction firm booked for neg...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Storm: 11 Delhi flights diverted to Mohali

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack