Environmental awareness event organised at school

Chandigarh, November 29
As part of the ‘Wednesdays for Water and Waste Management’ initiative for local schools and colleges, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, an NGO and the eco club of the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Dhanas, jointly organised an advocacy and environmental awareness programme today.
The eco club members added a dash of colours to the programme with a giddha performance, a skit and a number of speeches. They also delivered a rendition of a group song on the theme of water and waste management.
