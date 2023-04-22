‘Environmento Fabio Quiz 2.0’ organised

KBDAV Sr Sec, Chandigarh

The ‘Environmento Fabio Quiz 2.0’ was organised at the school. Students of Class IX from 19 schools of Panchkula, Dera Bassi, Chandigarh and Surajpur competed for the top slots. The winners received a trophy and a certificate. Others got participation certificates.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The school organised its annual function with great ardour and passion. Lucky Noor, a renowned Sufi poet, presided over the function. Interspersed with scintillating dances, enchanting music and supported by opulent sets and exquisite props, audio-visual show 'Badalta Kal' captured the hearts of one and all in the audience. The presentation enlightened the masses to make the best use of technology to help India become a developed nation.

Golden Bells, Sector 77, Mohali

The school organised various activities to mark World Earth Day. Students participated in various craft activities like making paper bags and paper flowers. Students delivered speeches during the event. Songs and poems were also presented on the occasion. At the end of the event, school chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) spoke on importance of Earth for sustenance of life.

DAV Public, Mohali

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj was celebrated at the school. Prayers, poems and speeches were presented by teachers and students. Students of all classes of the junior section attended a 'havan' organised on the occasion. A quiz was organised on the life of Mahatma Hansraj for the students of Classes IX and X.