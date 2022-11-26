Chandigarh Estate Office bulldozers to be out in Kishangarh, Hallo Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

Adopting zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachment, the Estate Office has decided to launch a drive against all such violations in the city.

Sources said the department had decided to first start a drive against constructions outside the ‘lal dora’ in Kishangarh and Hallo Majra.

In UT villages, nearly 3,000 illegal houses have come up on about 254 acres outside lal dora

According to the sources, the department is likely to start the drive in Kishangarh tomorrow, and in Hallo Majra on Sunday. However, the department has requested the police to send a contingent to ensure smooth conduct of the drive. “If the department gets the police force, the drive will be started in Kishangarh tomorrow,” said the sources.

The Estate Office has identified at least 25 illegal constructions outside lal dora in Kishangarh and eight to 10 in Hallo Majra, which are to be razed to the ground.

The sources said the department also conducted a survey outside lal dora from time to time and demolished illegal constructions even in routine. However, for a long time, the department had not run a major drive, because whenever the UT Administration tried to demolish the illegal construction, it also faced opposition from people.

Earlier, the Administration had carried out a drive in Khuda Ali Sher in 2018 and demolished close to 20 constructions built on agricultural land despite opposition from people. Even after this, the department continued its drive in many areas. Due to the pandemic, it could not continue with the drive for two consecutive years.

Sources said any construction on agricultural land outside the lal dora was considered illegal. In UT villages, people had made illegal construction on about 254 acres outside lal dora, which had nearly 3,000 illegal houses.