Estate Office holds camps, collects Rs 24 lakh dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The Estate Office today organised camps at booth markets (under rehabilitation scheme) in Sector 9, 11, 37 and 38 for recovery of dues of ground rent, installments and GST thereupon.

Around 168 lessees/allottees attended the camp and the Estate Office recovered nearly Rs 24 lakh dues.

The purpose of these camps was to spread awareness amongst lessees about likely action which would be taken by the government in case dues were not deposited. The defaulters may face cancellation of property, eviction proceedings, etc. Tomorrow, the Estate Office will hold camps at the markets in Sector 40, 41, 43 and 46.