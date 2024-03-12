Mohali: EOI to prepare supplementary survey report

Mohali, March 11
The administration has decided to engage a consultant for the preparation of a supplementary district survey report in terms of Sustainable the Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.
The guidelines were issued by the MOEF & CC and were in accordance with the various directions issued by Supreme Court of India, High Courts and National Green Tribunal, from time to time. The notice for Expression of Interest along with various details can be downloaded from the official department website.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan
'Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, placed holds a...