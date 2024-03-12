Mohali: EOI to prepare supplementary survey report

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 11

The administration has decided to engage a consultant for the preparation of a supplementary district survey report in terms of Sustainable the Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.

The guidelines were issued by the MOEF & CC and were in accordance with the various directions issued by Supreme Court of India, High Courts and National Green Tribunal, from time to time. The notice for Expression of Interest along with various details can be downloaded from the official department website.

