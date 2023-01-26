EPFO camps tomorrow in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chandigarh, will hold awareness camps, ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’, for resolving the grievances of its stakeholders and increasing accessibility and visibility of the organisation at various districts in the Punjab region on January 27.

Among the places where such camps will be held are Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, Chandigarh, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Patiala, Ambuja Cement Ltd, Ropar, Mahindra & Mahindra Pvt Ltd, Mohali, and Madhav Stelco Pvt Ltd, Fatehgarh Sahib.

The camps will be held as a part of the EPFO initiative under which camps will be held on 27th of every month in various districts of the country.