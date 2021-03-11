EPFO event at SD College

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The EPFO on Friday organised an event at its regional offices in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh wherein all eligible retiring members were given their pension payment orders (PPOs). During an event organised by Regional PF Commissioner PPS Maingi and his team at SD College, Sector 32- C, PPOs were distributed among 62 pensioners by college Principal Ajay Sharma. Help desks for pensioners were also set up at the venue. TNS

Computer centre opened for poor

Panchkula: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen Computer Centre set up at Aggarwal Bhawan where free computer education will be provided to the children of poor section of society. Gupta also launched a Tricolour distribution campaign on behalf of the sabha and called upon its members as well as Panchkula residents to hoist the national flag at their homes. TNS

Kharga Corps holds cyclothon

Ambala: The Kharga Corps organised a cyclothon as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Friday. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, flagged off the cyclothon from Kharga Heritage Park in Ambala Cantonment. He led the event too. Participants consisted of service personnel, women and children. The cyclothon covered various parts of Ambala City and Cantonment. TNS

Pedestrian dies of mishap injuries

Chandigarh: A pedestrian succumbed to the injuries received in a road accident. Complainant Sunil Kumar reported that the victim, Daya Shankar of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Sector 29 on July 22. The motorcyclist sped away after hitting the victim. The injured Daya Shankar was admitted to the PGI where he died. A case has been registered against the unidentified biker at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Youth held on theft charge

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old youth, Afsar Alam, alias Mithun, a native of Bihar, was caught red-handed while stealing a gas stove, a cyclinder and some iron articles from a store at a parking lot for faculty on the PGI campus. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station and the suspect was arrested. TNS

Man arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The UT police arrested Suresh Kumar (38), a resident of Nayagaon, in a snatching case. The police said the suspect had snatched a mobile phone in July. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

One nabbed for stealing goods

Chandigarh: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for stealing iron goods from the Bio Tech Block of Panjab University in Sector 25. Complainant Ajay Yadav, a security guard, who was on duty saw the suspect, identified as Parveen, alias Vijay, of Mauli Jagran leaving after stealing the iron material. The police were informed about the incident and Parveen was arrested. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Nigerian held with 274-gm heroin

Chandigarh: A Nigerian drug peddler has been arrested by the Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police for possessing 274-gm heroin, valued at Rs 10 lakh. The police said a team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh had set up a checkpoint near Ram Darbar, where Benjamin (25), was arrested with heroin. The accused, who was residing at Tilak Nagar, Delhi, had arrived in the city to deliver a consignment to a drug peddler. He had arrived in India on business visa in 2020. A case has been registered. TNS

Power cut in Zirakpur today

Zirakpur: There will be no power supply from 9 am to 3 pm to Harmilap Nagar (Phase 1), Escon Erena, Maya Garden City, Panchsheel Enclave, Vishranti City, Sohi Heights, Savitry Green 2, Mona Green 2, Aerohomes, Silver City Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Joynest, Tribune Colony (Gazipur Road), Oxford Street, Lohgarh, Balaji Enclave , Sigma City, Badal Colony and the nearby areas on Saturday.