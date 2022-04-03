Equestrian Championships: Woman rider from Tamil Nadu wins gold medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Sukanya, a woman constable from the Tamil Nadu Police, has bagged gold in the ladies hacks at the 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championship being held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

Sukanya, who was astride her horse Grand Celebration, is presently posted with the state police’s Crime Branch. She belongs to Coimbatore and has set her aim on representing the country in the Asiad and Olympics.

Ashwani from the Assam Rifles astride ‘Vikhyat won silver, while Ritu Dhaiya of Haryana Police astride ‘Caliber won bronze in the hacks, which is a form of competition that showcases riding skills.