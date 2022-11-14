Equestrian League: PPS Nabha hogs the limelight

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 13

The three-day Regional Equestrian League-2022 concluded with mesmerising performances by riders at the Chandigarh Horse Riders Society in Sector 51 here today.

Riders from Northern Command, Indian Navy, Chandigarh Horse Riders Society (CHRS), local clubs and tricity schools participated in the competition. Punjab Public School, Nabha, hogged the limelight in the junior competition. Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer gave away prizes to the winners.

Over 100 riders took part in tent pegging, show jumping, stick and ball, boot and hay, ball and bucket and girls hacks competitions. CHRS camp in-charge Rambhan Singh and Puran Chandra said: “It is heartening to see children from the tricity taking up the equestrian sport in a big way.”