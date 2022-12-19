Equestrian Meet: Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar bags team gold

Chandigarh, December 18
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar won a team gold in show jumping event in the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) at Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy (MPSEA), Bhopal.
He came on his horses Niquita and DeLano and clocked perfect timings of 54.02s and 51.73s to help his team win the gold. The show had a total of over 80 participants from across the country.
JNEC is India’s biggest national equestrian championship where top riders of the country compete with their best horses to get the top positions. To qualify for the JNEC, a rider has to compete at two state-level championships and clear rounds with a certain score. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...