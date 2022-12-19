Equestrian Meet: Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar bags team gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar won a team gold in show jumping event in the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) at Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy (MPSEA), Bhopal.

He came on his horses Niquita and DeLano and clocked perfect timings of 54.02s and 51.73s to help his team win the gold. The show had a total of over 80 participants from across the country.

JNEC is India’s biggest national equestrian championship where top riders of the country compete with their best horses to get the top positions. To qualify for the JNEC, a rider has to compete at two state-level championships and clear rounds with a certain score. — TNS