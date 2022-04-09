Equestrian Meet: Rajasthan cop bags gold in show jumping

Chandigarh, April 8
Jitendra Kumar astride Sonali of the Rajasthan Police has won the show jumping gold at the All-India Police Equestrian Meet being organised at the ITBP’s training centre in Bhanu. Jatinder Singh astride Yuvraj of the Punjab Police bagged silver while Bhag Chand astride Jenny, also of the Rajasthan Police, got bronze in the event.
Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal gave away the medals to the winners.
